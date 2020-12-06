Fans ready to welcome back professional women’s soccer to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KC Blue Crew founder, Kat McIntyre’s Leavenworth home is filled with FC Kansas City memorabilia. She says it helps fix her need for women’s soccer.

KC Blue Crew founder, Kat McIntryre is ready to welcome a professional women’s soccer team back to Kansas City.

“We really feel like we have the opportunity to do it right this time. We feel like we can absolutely support the NWSL and make this team one of the best in the league,” McIntyre said.

The team discontinued operations in 2017. All player contracts transferred over to Utah Royals FC.



Now that the team is coming back, soccer fans are ready to give their full support.



According to reports, the ownership group is expected to be the first majority woman owned team in the league.



The group includes former pro soccer player and fitness trainer, Brittany Matthews.

Kat McIntyre said it means everything to have Kansas City royalty backing this team.



“I think people are going to show up and support this team. Just simply having her support is all we could ask for,” McIntyre said.

FC Kansas City won back to back league championships in 2014 and 2015.