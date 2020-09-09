Fans still showing support for Chiefs despite pandemic-induced financial hit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite the pandemic-induced financial hit we’ve suffered this year, Kansas Citians are still shelling out cash to celebrate their reigning Super Bowl champions.

NFL games return Thursday when the Chiefs host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead. Although the city will miss out on large amounts of revenue because the stadium, restaurants and many other business are operating at lower capacity, consumers are still showing up cash-in-hand to buy Chiefs gear at places like Rally House and Hy-Vee grocery stores.

The event team for Power & Light is also expecting crowds Thursday night. They recommended reserving a table online before the game because the first-come, first-served tables are limited, and once they hit capacity, they can’t allow new customers until spaces clear up.

Rachel Waller has worked on these plans since the pandemic hit.

“When COVID hit, unfortunately a lot of the restaurants and businesses closed down for a few months, and we closed the Live Block down here for a few months,” Waller said

“As we reopened we knew we were going to have to get creative about things. We really wanted to be able to host live music and sports watch parties and things that people could get together to do, get that social interaction without a mass gathering.”

Other businesses in the entertainment district are also taking precautions and are excited to see customers returning.

“You can absolutely tell that everyone wants to be out and they’re super grateful,” said Jake Johnston, general manager at Guy Fierie’s Dive & Taco Joint. “They’re happy to be here. They’re excited that we’re open. They are very patient with us, you know, because it’s a different world that we’re living in.”