KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca IV hosted a community town hall Tuesday evening on the future of the Chiefs and Royals in Kansas City.

Right now Jackson County is negotiating the terms of a lease agreement for a new billion-dollar downtown baseball stadium supported by taxpayers.

The team also plans to build a surrounding billion-dollar ballpark village. It would either be in East Village or the site of the former Kansas City Star building. The Royals are also considering a Clay County site in North Kansas City.

Both sides have expressed interest in a goal to get an extension of a sales tax on an April ballot.

But lots of things need to be worked out before a January 23 deadline.

Abarca says Nashville, Tennessee poses a real threat to poach the Royals if a stadium deal can’t be reached, while the Chiefs could also move to Kansas City, Kansas.

At Tuesday’s town hall, Abarca fielded questions from fans and potential voters. The crowd of about 200 asked how a downtown baseball stadium and surrounding ballpark village would impact downtown residents and why taxpayers should subsidize owners of franchises worth billions. Abarca says the teams’ financial impact is hard to measure.

“People are investing in restaurants, they are staying at our hotels, they are using our entertainment districts. There is true economic impact from the peripheral, not to mention the cultural impact from regionalism. We are saying that we are Chiefs fans and we are Royals fans,” he said.

Abarca was also asked if the county is over its head as it tries to negotiate terms and length of a lease and a community benefits agreement all before that January deadline to get a 3/8 cent sales tax extension on the April ballot.

“Whether we get to an April ballot or not, I’ve said lets run until we can’t run anymore,” he told the crowd.

“I personally would like them to see them stay where they are at. I don’t believe there’s anything wrong. I believe it’s fine,” Scott Scheckman said at the town hall.

Abarca says if voters force the Royals to stay at Kauffman Stadium, a facility the team says is crumbling and lacks modern-day surrounding amenities of other franchises, they risk the team leaving town for someplace like Nashville at the end of their lease in 2031.

He also fears uncertainty about space for improvements at the Truman Sports Complex might also drive out the Chiefs.

“I think it could be a real thing. Take for example the Rams in St. Louis they got a lot money from the state they built that brand new covered stadium and they were gone,” Scheckman acquiesced.

Abarca was also asked why there are different figures out there with the Royals saying the stadium would cost $1 billion? The legislator equated it to the listed price of your home and how over the course of a mortgage you actually pay much more in financing.