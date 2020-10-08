Fantastic fall colors emerging in western Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – That scarlet color you are seeing in the treetops is Virginia creeper vines and yellow is appearing on hackberry and pawpaw trees. Peak fall color is on the way and the Missouri Department of Conservation urges people to head outdoors an enjoy natures display.

With the days getting shorter and sunny days combined with cool nights, trigger fall color in trees that will soon shed their leaves. Take a drive down a country road with forests or open woodlands and you are likely to see those vibrant colors. If you cannot get down the country lane don’t overlook older residential neighborhoods that have larger trees that produce spectacular color.

Besides looking up at trees, remember to look down at freshly fallen leaves. During peak color times, leaves hold their color times, leaves hold their color for a few days after they drop. Also check out trails, if you like to hike, especially after a fall rain. A variety of trees will leave a vibrant collage of colors underfoot.

The MDC provides updated reports on the progress of fall color changes throughout Missouri, including for the Kansas City regions, click on this link.





