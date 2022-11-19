KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As families prepare for the holiday tradition of Thanksgiving, there’s another holiday tradition right around the corner when homes start getting decorating for Christmas, and people start putting up their trees.

If your tradition includes a live tree, here’s no better way to kick off the holiday season than visiting Kansas City area tree farms and cutting down one to take home.

Here are some places where you can do so:

Pumpkins & Pines

Pumpkins and Pines opening day is set for November 19 starting a 9 a.m., located at 20606 South State Route 7, Pleasant Hill, Missouri, 64080. The tree farm will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to dark.

The farm said more than 2,500 Christmas trees are available, including Fraser Firs from Michigan and “Choose and Cut” trees. The farm also has 150 pre-decorated trees available inside the gift shop.

Fulk’s Tree Farm

Fulk’s Tree Farm is celebrating its 30th anniversary and inviting guests to come in starting on Black Friday, Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. The farm is located at 23400 State Highway 92, Platte City, Missouri, 64079.

Regular hours are Tuesday to Friday from 12 – 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fort Osage Farm & White Pine Lodge

The farm sold out during the 2021 season and opens for 2022 on Nov. 19 starting at 9:30 a.m.

Trees range from $50 – $275 with the choices of Scotch Pine, White Pine, Norway Spruce, or Virginia Pine with a farm-provided saw.

Pre-cut Christmas trees will be available ranging in sizes from 6 – 12 feet. The farm provides complimentary shaking, bagging and twine to tie your tree onto your car.

It’s located at 3022 North Twyman Road, Independence, Missouri 64058.

Bierman’s Christmas Tree Farm

Guests will get the opportunity to choose cut Scotch, Austrian, and White Pines up to 10 feet tall. The farm also offers pre-cut White and Scotch Pines up to 10 feet tall and pre-cut Frasier, Balsam, and Canaan Firs and Balsam Firs up to 15 feet tall.

In addition cutting the trees, the farm offers activities including a sleigh ride and Christmas pictures with cut outs available for purchase.

The official opening day is Nov. 25 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. located at 2825 South 63rd Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66016.

Midland Holiday Pines

Midland Holiday Pines opens on Black Friday and will have Christmas trees on sale until all available trees are sold. The farm opens on weekends from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and guests will be able to pick out their trees starting at 6 feet tall.

The farm grows Scotch Pines, and brings in Fraser Firs, Balsam Firs, Concolor Firs and White Pines.

This farm is located at 18541 Midland Drive, Shawnee, Kansas, 66218.