Fast-moving house fire kills 2 people in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a raging house fire in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast this morning, October 16.

Firefighters and police responded to the blaze near Gladstone Boulevard and N. Lawndale Avenue around 3 a.m. By the time it was 5 a.m., the fire was largely out, and one person had made it out safe, but two people were still unaccounted for.

Responders soon found their bodies inside the home. Their identities have not been released.

Crews at the scene said that the fire burned hot and very quickly. Firefighters were able to save the nearby homes from any damage, but the house was a total loss.

Special units with the Kansas City Police Department, such as the bomb and arson unit and the violent crimes unit, also responded. However, there is no official word yet on the cause of the fire or the type of investigation.

This is a breaking news story. FOX4 will provide more information as it is made available.

