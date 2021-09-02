Fatal condo fire prompts Overland Park fire crews to check area fire alarms

The Overland Park Fire Department is investigating a possible deadly apartment fire Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Overland Park Fire)

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — After a fatal fire killed a woman in an Overland Park condo on Tuesday and the fire department discovered that her unit did not have any smoke alarms.

Julie Ann Peterson, 51, and her dog were found dead in the front room of the condo when fire crews arrived.

Now, the department will be returning to the Chalet Condominiums to check the rest of the neighborhood’s smoke alarms.

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 2, firefighters with the Overland Park Fire Department will begin a canvas in the 9500 block of Outlook Street.

Crews will be knocking on doors and handing out safety information and answering questions, along with making sure the smoke alarms are in working order.

The department hopes to calm neighborhood fears about fires and avoid a similar event to what happened on Tuesday.