Fatal crash after parked car left in drive accelerates in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person is dead after a parked car left in drive accelerated out of a parking space and into a tree line around 8:30 p.m. in Raytown.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the driver of the car was partially inside the car, when the car accelerated pinning the driver between a tree and the driver’s door of the car.

The crash happened near East 61st Terrace.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.