KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, a deadly crash occured near Bannister and I-435.

The investigation revealed that a Black Chevrolet Suburban was traveling at a high rate of speed, heading westbound on Bannister Road.

The suburban struck the rear end of a white Ford church van that was stopped at a red light.

The Suburban then struck the concrete median that divides the eastbound and westbound lanes of Bannister Road. After striking the median, the suburban then hit a conrete light pole, then slid across all lanes of westbound Bannister Road.

The driver of the Suburban was pronounced dead by emergency services. He was the only person in the vehicle. The driver of the church van was transported to the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

He was also the only occupant of the vehicle.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.