Fatal homeless camp fire near Benton Curve closes westbound I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fatal fire at a homeless camp near the Benton Boulevard curve has closed westbound I-70.

According to MoDOT, the call came in at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday and the closure is expected to be lengthy as bridge inspectors check for damage.

Kansas City police confirm one person was found dead at the homeless camp.

The Kansas City Police Department and Fire Department are also on scene aiding in the investigation.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at 23rd Street.

MoDOT and KCPD asks drivers to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is an ongoing incident and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.