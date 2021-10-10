Deadly motorcycle crash on I-29 at Vivion Road on Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 29 at Vivion Road Sunday afternoon, leaving a motorcyclist dead.

KCPD says the crash happened at around 4 p.m. when investigators say a Ducati motorcyclist was heading south and the rider appeared to lose control.

The motorcyclist left the roadway and struck a highway sign outside the right shoulder. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were the only person involved in the crash, and haven’t been identified yet. FOX4 will continue to update as more information becomes available.

