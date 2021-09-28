Woman dead in shooting near The Village apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is on scene of a fatal shooting in the 8200 block of Forest Avenue.

Officers were called to the area at about 7:40 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found an adult woman unresponsive in the street at the entrance of The Village apartment complex.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police believe a confrontation between the woman and the unknown male suspect led to the shooting.

KCPD is assisting traffic through to Troost Avenue.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-235-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.