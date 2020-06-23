Fatal shooting of Hannah Fizer by Pettis County deputy caught on camera, according to search warrant

SEDALIA, Mo. — The fatal shooting of Hannah Fizer by a Pettis County sheriff’s deputy was caught on camera, according to a search warrant filed in the case.

Fizer was shot and killed during a June 13 traffic stop in Sedalia. Her death has led to several protests in the town, which sits about 90 miles east of Kansas City.

According to a search warrant filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Pettis County deputy pulled Fizer over around 10 p.m. near the 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard in Sedalia.

The deputy advised that Fizer’s vehicle was slow to stop and that Fizer refused to identify herself when the deputy questioned her.

The deputy also told investigators that Fizer said she was recording the stop and that she said she had a firearm and was going to shoot the deputy.

Six minutes into the encounter, the deputy fired into the car, striking Fizer several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five spent shell casings were recovered from the scene and a cell phone was taken for investigation from the passenger side floor board of Fizer ‘s vehicle, according to court documents.

The cell phone was sent to the state’s digital forensic center in Jefferson City for examination.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video from a nearby restaurant’s security camera.

The recording appears to show the deputy making contact with Fizer before drawing a weapon and shooting into the vehicle. Fizer can be seen moving inside the vehicle before the shooting, according to the search warrant.

A gun was never recovered from Fizer’s body or her vehicle. The stop was not captured on dash camera footage and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Department does not equip deputies with body cameras.

Fizer’s friends and family have long doubted that she would have been a threat and have called for justice in her killing.

“Hannah would not threaten a cop like that. It just wasn’t in her behavior. I knew there had to be more to the story than what was being told,” said family friend Laura Cooper.

Fizer’s autopsy is being conducted in Columbia, Missouri. The coroner said results won’t be back for approximately 90 days, and they do not anticipate any preliminary findings would be released before that.