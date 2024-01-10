LIBERTY, Mo. – A Clay County man is facing charges after police say he shot a father of three.

The victim is recovering a the hospital after he was shot in the back. Police said the person who pulled the trigger is now behind bars.

“I’m in a lot of pain,” victim Duane French said. “I’m having a hard time breathing as it is.”

He’s in pain but grateful to be alive. Joan French said her husband Duane was shot in a parking lot, near 152 Highway and 291 Highway in Liberty. Joan said it happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

They were fixing up a broken down car when they walked over to find a warm place to wait for a ride. That’s when a car slowly drove by, and Joan said someone inside asked for money.

“They said, ‘Give me your money,’ and Duane said, ‘I don’t have any,'” Joan said. “He turned around and started walking toward me, and they shot him in the back.”

Joan said she saw a green laser then someone fired a shot, and her husband went down.

“He said he was dying, and I said no you’re not,” she recalled.

Police said the man who pulled the trigger is 18-year-old Parker Jones-Meinders. Court records say he admitted during an interview with detectives that he was the one who shot Duane.

Charging documents also say Jones-Meinders said he didn’t know the gun was loaded.

“You could’ve took a father of three children away, and that’s hard to think about,” Joan said.

Jones-Meinders has been charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

At his first court appearance Wednesday, the court entered a not-guilty plea on Jones-Meinders’ behalf.

Joan said she’s glad the suspect is behind bars.

“I’m glad he is off the streets,” she said. “I’m glad they caught him quickly. This was a senseless act. Just because my husband had no money to give him doesn’t give him the right to shoot somebody.”

Joan said the bullet hit Duane’s hip. Doctors had to remove part of his small intestine and staple his appendix.

She’s grateful for the officer who was patrolling in the area. Liberty Police Capt. Matt Kellogg credits teamwork in catching the alleged shooter.

“We work really hard, and I think right now a lot of our detectives are taking a lot of pride in the time they spent on that,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg said two other teens were in the car at the time of the shooting, but he couldn’t release any other information because they’re under 18.

Jones-Meinders is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond. His next court appearance is Jan. 16.