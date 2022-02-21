KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The father of a 3-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, girl enters a plea for his role in her death.

As part of a plea deal, Howard Jansen III pleaded “no contest” to second degree murder, abuse of a child under 6, and two counts of aggravated endangering a child on February 11.

Jansen originally faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of his daughter, Olivia.

According to prosecutors, Jansen and his girlfriend, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick falsely reported the little girl missing in July 2020. The report triggered an AMBER Alert before Kansas City, Kansas, police found Olivia’s body near S. 34th Street and Steele Road. Prosecutors say Olivia was dressed in pajamas and had severe bruising on her face.

An autopsy later determined that Olivia had suffered a brain bleed before her death.

Prosecutor also said other children in the home reportedly told detectives that Kirkpatrick pushed the back of Olivia’s head, sometimes against a wall, and that Kirkpatrick kept the little girl locked in a dog kennel.

Police records showed officers were called to the house where Olivia lived six times in 2020 before her death in July.

Jansen will be sentenced on March 25.

Kirkpatrick was sentenced to 376 months, or 31 years and 3 months, in prison for her role in Olivia’s death.

