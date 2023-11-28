KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Taylor wants answers from the Hickman Mills School District on what happened to his son Thursday, November 16.

“I’m more upset at the point if the district is not cooperating with the police officers because I feel that someone should have been arrested,” Taylor said in an interview with FOX4 Tuesday. “Something should have happened by now.”

Taylor says his sixth-grade son had bruised ribs and a swollen face after a fight that afternoon at Ruskin Way and Palmer Avenue just before 4 p.m..

“He’s real shaken up,” Taylor said of his 12-year-old son. “When we go out, you can actually see him looking around you know. ‘Kevin, go outside,’ He’s scared to do anything, and a child should not have to live in fear like that.”

Taylor told FOX4 his son and another child used to be friends, but they had gotten into some sort of altercation. He believes that likely led to the other boy’s parents getting involved in a fight with his son on November 16th.

“A juvenile victim told officers he was assaulted by several adult suspects on a school bus,” Kansas City, Mo. Police Department (KCPD) Sergeant Jacob Becchina said the following day.

Monday, Taylor says his son jumped out of a window November 16 to try to get away from the adults who’d gotten on the bus.

“What if he would have fallen on some glass?” Taylor added. “What if he would have kind of tried to fight back or kicked back, and they would have stabbed him or shot him or anything? You know, it’s those things, and a small mistake can cost someone their life.”

FOX4 reached out to Hickman Mills Schools to see if we could speak with Superintendent Yaw Obeng.

“Sorry, he is away and unreachable,” Hickman Mills Director of Communications & Community Engagement Justin Robinson said in response to our interview request.

The district contracts out its bus service to First Student. They would not comment to FOX4 Tuesday.

“At First Student, the safety of our employees and the students we transport is a responsibility we take very seriously,” First Student Proposal Manager and Communications Specialist Brenna Rudisill said in a statement to FOX4 Friday, November 17th. “First Student is aware of the incident that took place on the bus and is deeply disturbed. We are working collaboratively with law enforcement and the District as well as conducting our own internal review of the incident. Given this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

Tuesday, Becchina told FOX4 the KCPD investigation’s still underway.

“Upon completion, they will be forwarding information to prosecutors for a determination of potential charges,” he said.

Taylor says his son is back in school now.