FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — An FBI agent who investigated sex crimes against children has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes against children across several states, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Supervisory Special Agent David Harris was tasked with investigating crimes against children,

including child pornography, WMBB reports.

But in February of this year, he was accused of exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl in a “lewd and lascivious manner,” while on vacation in St. George Island.

On Thursday, Harris was charged in that case.

The investigation began in Franklin County but because of Harris’ role in the FBI, his status as a colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, and the locations of the witnesses, victim(s), the Department of Justice and the Office of Inspector General joined the case.

“In the course of this investigation, evidence was obtained that led to other felony crimes committed by Harris of a sexual nature with minors and adults in the States of Louisiana and Texas, five jurisdictions and three states in all,” deputies wrote. “Records were obtained from Harris’ issued government electronic devices finding conversation excerpts from Harris claiming his sexual preference to underage females and admitting to his exploits (including the St George Island incident).”

Harris, 51, is currently in jail in Louisiana and “faces a string of criminal charges — including indecency with a child, crimes against nature and sexual battery,” deputies wrote.

Harris was arrested earlier this summer in Ascension Parish and is being held without bond. Harris also has outstanding arrests warrants pending from East Baton Rouge and Orleans Parish. He also has an outstanding arrest warrant out of Tyler, Texas. Investigators said evidence in Texas suggested that crimes go back for several years.

Franklin County deputies added that Harris has been fired by the FBI.