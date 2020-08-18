FBI announces reward for arrest of Kansas City homicide suspect

The FBI and Kansas City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual/s responsible for the murder of Henry Hampton, 34.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The FBI and the Kansas City Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying whoever is responsible for the murder of Henry Hampton, 34.

When police responded to the Alcazar Apartments on August 4 at 105 W. 39th St., they found Hampton shot in the head.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his murder. Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The FBI is working with local agencies to identify violent offenders within Kansas City as part of Operation LeGend, and need community members to come forward with information that will lead to an arrest in Hampton’s killing.