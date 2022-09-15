KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A former Kansas City, Kansas Police Department officer faces six charges of deprivation of civil rights, court documents released Thursday said.

The indictment alleges Roger Golubski sexually assaulted two unnamed victims between 1998 and 2002. Golubski’s alleged conduct includes aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping.

The FBI said Golubski was taken into custody on Thursday.

Earlier this morning, former Kansas City, Kansas Police Detective Roger Golubski was arrested and taken into custody by the FBI without incident at his residence in Edwardsville, Kansas. At this time no additional information is available for release. FBI statement

According to KCKPD, Golubski was under investigation since 2019 regarding allegations.

Since 2019, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has been responding to subpoenas from the FBI regarding allegations made against Roger Golubski. Despite many inquiries from both the public and media over the past three years, we did not disclose our cooperation with the investigation out of concern that it could interfere with the work of federal authorities. KCKPD statement in 2021

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update this story throughout the day.

