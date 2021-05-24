FBI hopes surveillance pictures will help ID man who robbed Lee’s Summit bank

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The FBI searched for a man who walked into a bank and robbed it Monday afternoon.

The crime happened just after 1:40 p.m. at Security Bank of Kansas City near SW 3rd Street and 50 Highway in Lees Summit.

Image from FBI

Employees told agents that the man demanded cash, but never showed a weapon. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the robbery.

The FBI said the suspect is a white man with a thin build. He is 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11 inches tall, and is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old. At the time of the robbery he word a grey or black ball cap and t-shirt with blue jeans.

Image from FBI

Call the FBI if you know the man in the surveillance pictures from the bank.

