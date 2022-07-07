KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a possible illegal dog fighting ring that held fights at a vacant store in Raytown, and potentially other areas in the metro.

An informant tipped off FBI agents about the illegal fights after he said the organizer invited him to a fight in April.

The fight was held in a vacant store in a nearly abandoned strip mall north of East 63rd Street and Raytown Trafficway, according to a federal court affidavit.

The informant told agents there were about 60 people at the event and each paid a $200 entry fee. The informant also said the event had security at the door taking cell phones from those in attendance.

The affidavit shows the FBI believes the ringleader may be responsible for other dog fights in the metro since 2020.

Agents contacted Kansas City police about the suspected ringleader. The department said it was called to the suspect’s home multiple times because of neighbors complaining about dog fighting on his property.

During a call on May 16, 2020, police noticed a tent in the suspect’s backyard. Officers believed the tent was used as a dog fighting ring, or to train dogs to fight. Inside the tent, the affidavit shows officers found drops of blood on the tent and pieces of carpet soaked in what looked like blood.

Investigators visited the suspect’s home again in April 2022. They noticed several dogs in cages in the back yard and a device used to train dogs to bite hanging from a tree.

We are not using the suspect’s name because he has not been charged at this time.

A spokesperson for the FBI referred us to the US Attorney’s Office for comment.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.