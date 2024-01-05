PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating an attempted bank robbery that occurred late Friday morning in Platte City.

Just after 10:40 a.m. an unknown suspect entered the Bank of Weston and made a demand for cash. The FBI said the suspect threatened a weapon but left before receiving any money.

The suspect is described as a man standing 5’7″ with long hair and stocky build. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants as well as a medical mask and black gloves.

The FBI left the bank in a black passenger car, heading west on U.S. 92 Highway.

No injuries were reported during the incident.