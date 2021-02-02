FBI investigating bank robbery at Capitol Federal Bank in Liberty

LIBERTY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon in Liberty.

According to investigators, a woman robbed Capitol Federal Bank at 1911 Star Drive in Liberty around 3:30 p.m.

The woman entered the bank with a gun and gave the teller a note demanding money. She left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her 30’s, average height with a medium build. She was wearing a dark coat and pajama pants. She was last seen heading westbound away from the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 816-512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).