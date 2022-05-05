LENEXA, Kan. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Lenexa Thursday afternoon.

The robbery was reported just before 2 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank located near West 95th Street and Quivira Road.

The suspect reportedly entered the bank, presented the teller with a demand note and ran from the bank on foot.

A person matching the suspect’s description was taken into custody near the bank by police.

No injuries were reported during the robbery and no weapon was used, according to the FBI.

