FBI investigating officer-involved shooting near 39th and Baltimore

FBI on scene of shooting near W 39th & Baltimore. KCPD assisting in securing the scene. Waiting for more details. @fox4kc pic.twitter.com/iqTIPgjCr5 — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) February 26, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police are assisting the FBI investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. near 39th and Baltimore.

Jacob Becchina with KCPD tells FOX4 the FBI is leading the investigation.

KCPD confirmed that the shooting involved an FBI agent and suspect and not a KCPD officer.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

FOX4 has a crew on scene and will update as details become available.