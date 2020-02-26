FBI investigating officer-involved shooting near 39th and Baltimore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police are assisting the FBI investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m. near 39th and Baltimore.
Jacob Becchina with KCPD tells FOX4 the FBI is leading the investigation.
KCPD confirmed that the shooting involved an FBI agent and suspect and not a KCPD officer.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
FOX4 has a crew on scene and will update as details become available.