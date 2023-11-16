KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery Thursday afternoon that happened at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City.

Just after 12:30 p.m., the FBI says a man in his mid 50s entered the Commerce Bank at W. 47th Street and Wyandotte Street.

The suspect gave a teller a demand note and threatened a bomb. The suspect then left a box in the bank and left with an unknown amount of money.

The FBI said no hazards were found in the box and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as white, standing 5’7″ and is slender build. He was wearing a blue pullover, blue ballcap with white mesh back and glasses.