PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery Wednesday in Pleasant Valley, Missouri.

The incident was reported around noon at the Community America Credit Union off U.S. 69 Highway.

According to the FBI, the suspect showed a weapon and made a demand for money. He then left the bank with an unknown amount of money, heading west towards I-435.

The suspect is described as a man, standing 5’10” and weighing around 150 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a track style jacket with a hood and full face covering with aviator style sunglasses.

No injuries were reported during the incident.