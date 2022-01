KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators say a man robbed a Credit Union Monday afternoon.

According to the FBI, the robbery happened just after 3 p.m. at the Mazuma Credit Union located at 1910 Main Street.

A man approached the bank teller and demanded money. He fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is 6 feet tall, wearing a blue jacket, grey hooded sweatshirt, light-colored COVID mask, dark sweatpants, and dark shoes.