KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A robbery and suspicious package are currently under investigation at a UMB Bank in Kansas City, Missouri.

The FBI reported the robbery just after 4 p.m. Thursday at the UMB Bank at West 85th Street and Wornall Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, 50 years old, standing 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-3, with a slender to medium build.

FBI says the suspect was wearing a black face mask, red baseball cap, rust-colored plaid button down, and jeans. The suspect also wore a shoulder-length black wig, pulled into a bun at the collar of the shirt.

The suspect said he had an explosive device and left a suspicious package at the bank. The bank has been evacuated.

The suspect fled with an unknown amount of money east on 85th Street.

The Kansas City Police Department reports it has closed 85th and Wornall in all directions for the suspicious package.

KCPD’s bomb and arson unit is investigating. No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is confirmed.