FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a Saturday morning bank robbery at the Commerce Bank at 6334 N. Antioch Road.

Investigators say the incident happened around 11:40 a.m.

The suspect is described as a male, light-skinned, and approximately 50-years-old. The suspect was wearing jeans, a dark blue coat, a red KC baseball cap, black shoes, blue latex gloves, and a COVID style mask.

Investigators say the suspect entered the bank and made a verbal demand for cash.

No injuries were reported. The suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

