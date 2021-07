KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The FBI is investigating a Saturday morning bank robbery at the Commerce Bank at 6705 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Raytown.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, stocky build, black pants, white t-shirt with a basketball logo on front, and wearing a face mask.

The suspect gave the teller a note demanding cash and he left with an undisclosed amount of case in a silver vehicle towards 67th Street.