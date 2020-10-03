FBI is looking for information on several commercial robberies in Kansas and Oklahoma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individual(s) that may be involved in several commercial robberies that they believe may be related. The robberies occurred between September 21st and September 24, 2020 at cash advance type of stores in Kansas and Oklahoma.

On September 21, 2020 at about 3:20 p.m., the suspect entered Advance America, at 2223 Louisiana Street, Lawrence, KS. The suspect went to the counter and demanded money while displaying a knife.

It is believed that the same subject committed a robbery on September 22, 2020 at the Check ‘n Go at 10217 W. 75th St., Merriam, KS and then again on September 24, 2020 at the Check ‘n Go in Moore, OK.

In all the robberies the suspect entered the commercial facility, displayed a knife, and made a verbal demand for cash. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall, average build, wearing aviator style sunglasses and a blue surgical mask. It is believed the suspect may be travelling in a silver Chevrolet Suburban with 60-day tags, possibly with an unidentified white female.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of these individuals should contact the FBI Topeka Office at 785-231-1700, or the FBI Kansas City Division at 816-512-8200.















