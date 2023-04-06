LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas Thursday.

The robbery was reported just after 12 p.m. at the Wells Fargo located off W. 103rd Street and State Line Road.

The FBI said the suspect gave the teller a demand note and then left the bank with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white man, medium build with a black short sleeve shirt and a red ball cap.

He did not show any weapons, according to the FBI.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

This is the third bank robbery reported within the last week in the Kansas City metro.