FBI looking for suspect in Raytown bank robbery

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The FBI is attempting to locate a man suspected of robbing a bank in Raytown Wednesday.
It happened just after 2 p.m. at the Bank of America located at 10100 E. 350 Highway.
The suspect is described as standing 5’9″ to 5’10” with a thin build.
He was wearing a blue ball cap, black neck gaiter style face covering, dark hooded long sleeve shirt and dark pants.
FBI said the the suspect gave the teller a demand note and did not display a weapon.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.