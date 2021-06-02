FBI looking for suspect in Raytown bank robbery

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The FBI is attempting to locate a man suspected of robbing a bank in Raytown Wednesday.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at the Bank of America located at 10100 E. 350 Highway.

The suspect is described as standing 5’9″ to 5’10” with a thin build.

He was wearing a blue ball cap, black neck gaiter style face covering, dark hooded long sleeve shirt and dark pants.

FBI said the the suspect gave the teller a demand note and did not display a weapon.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

