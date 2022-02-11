PARKVILLE, Mo. — The FBI is looking for a suspect that was involved in a bank robbery Friday afternoon in Parkville, Missouri.

The robbery was reported just after 3:30 p.m. at the Commerce Bank on 45 Highway.

According to the FBI, the suspect gave the teller a demand note. He then left the bank on foot in a southbound direction thru the HyVee parking lot with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male, 18-21 years old, 5’10” and thin build. He was wearing a white stocking cap and a white face mask, according to officials.

No weapon was seen during the robbery and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can call 911.

