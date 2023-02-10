KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is attempting to locate a suspect involved in a Kansas City, Missouri bank robbery Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at the Commerce Bank near W. 89th Street and State Line Road around 4:46 p.m.

The suspect made a verbal threat of an explosive device and ran from the scene on foot south on State Line Road with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a light skinned male, heavy build wearing a black hat, black mask, black jacket, green reflective safety vest and brown shoes.

Anyone with information can call the FBI Tipline at 1-800-225-5324 or 911.