KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The FBI is attempting to locate a man they say attempted to rob a bank in Kansas City, Kansas Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. at the Bank of America located at 1314 N. 38th Street, just north of State Avenue.

The suspect is described as standing between 5’10” to 6’0″ and weighing between 170 to 200 pounds.

He was reported to be wearing a gray sweatshirt along with a multi-colored gator style face mask, a Fed Ex baseball hat and sunglasses.

The FBI said this was an attempted robbery and no money was taken from the bank. No weapons was shown and no injuries were reported.

