KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that occurred in Kansas City, Missouri Monday afternoon.

The incident took place just before 12:45 p.m. at the Bank of America located off W. 108th Street and Stateline Road.

The suspects are described as two Black men wearing hoodies, baseball caps, masks, and sunglasses.

The suspects left in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported and no surveillance photos are currently available.