FBI offering $50k reward for information leading to arrest in 1998 cold case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FBI Kansas City is offering up to $50,000 as a reward for any information that leads to an arrest, prosecution and conviction in the 1998 homicide of Rhonda Tribue.

Tribue, also know by her maiden name Easley, was found dead in the roadway in the 500 block of South 94th Street near Edwardsville, Kan. at 4:40 a.m. on October 8, 1998.

She was found with apparent blunt force trauma.

According to FBI Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan, she was seen at the Firelight lounge on 7th Street and Quindaro Boulevard in Kansas City, Kan. hours earlier, a place she was know to frequent.

Tribue was 34 years old and the mother of six and lived in Kansas City, Kan.

She was found dead from apparent blunt force trauma at approximately 4:40 a.m. on October 8, 1998. Her body was discovered in the roadway at the 500 block of S. 94th St., near Edwardsville, Kansas. pic.twitter.com/Ode8vrgXKD — FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) March 29, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android