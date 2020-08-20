FBI offering up to $10,000 reward for information related to July killing of Kansas City man

Photo of 30-year-old Shawn Ricks who was found dead following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri on July 26, 2020.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The FBI and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for the July 26 murder of 30-year-old Shawn Ricks.

Ricks’ body was found on July 26 when police responded to a shooting near 34th and Indiana Ave.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Ricks’ murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The FBI is continuing to work with local law enforcement to identify violent offenders within Kansas City as part of Operation LeGend and are relying on people in the community to come forward with information needed to bring those responsible for the death of Shawn Ricks to justice.