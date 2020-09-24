FBI opens civil rights investigation into deadly police shooting of Overland Park teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Federal Bureau of Investigation field office has opened a civil rights investigation into the deadly police shooting of Overland Park teen John Albers in 2018.

The FBI’s Civil Rights division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas are joining the agency in the investigation into the 17-year-old’s death.

Former Overland Park police officer Clayton Jenison shot more than 10 bullets into the Albers family’s minivan as John backed out of the garage. Six bullets hit the teen.

Police were at the Overland Park home after his friends reported he was threatening to hurt himself on social media.

John Albers

The Johnson County district attorney ruled Jenison was justified in fearing for his life. Mayor Carl Gerlach has also said three reviews have concluded the police shooting didn’t violate policies, procedures or have enough evidence to bring charges against Jenison.

Now Bridget Patton, spokeswoman for the FBI’s Kansas City field office, confirmed Thursday that the agency has opened a civil rights investigation over the shooting.

“The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough and impartial manner,” Patton said.

Because it’s an ongoing investigation, she would not comment further.

Since the shooting, Jenison received a $70,000 severance package to resign from the department, and the Albers family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city.

The mayor said the city has also hired three mental health co-responders to assist police responding to calls, and the city makes sure all officers receive crisis intervention training.

But John’s parents have long maintained that their son should not have died that night in 2018. His family has always felt it was excessive force. They’ve also spoken out against the Overland Park Police Department for what they feel is a lack of transparency surrounding police shootings.

FOX4 has reached out to the Overland Park Police Department for comment on this latest development. We’ll update this story when we hear back.

Hear from John Albers’ mother, Sheila Albers, on FOX4 News at 9 and 10 p.m. Thursday.