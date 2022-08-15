KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI located 84 victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation during “Operation Cross Country.”

The agency also located 37 missing children and 141 adult victims of human trafficking during the nationwide operation.

The FBI worked on the initiative with state and local partners for two weeks in August.

“Operation Cross Country” focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting suspects involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.

In addition, agents and investigators also identified or arrested 85 suspects with child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses. Those suspects identified will be subject to additional investigation for potential charges.

The average age of victims located was 15-and-a-half, while the youngest victim discovered was 11 years old.

Throughout the cities where the operation took place, an additional 12 adult victims were contacted and offered services.

In Kansas City, two adolescent victims were identified and located, according to the FBI’s local division.

Agencies that partnered with the FBI in Kansas City include the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department; Overland Park Police Department; and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, among others.

