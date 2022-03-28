INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The FBI and Independence, Missouri Police Department are asking for the public’s help for information related to the January 31, 1994, cold case investigation and killing of 26-year-old Diana Ault.

On Jan. 31, 1994, Independence officers responded to a call for service for an abandoned, late-1980’s red Pontiac Grand Prix located at the Church of the Nazarene on E. Truman Road.

When officers arrived on scene they located a stainless-steel revolver, ammunition and a spent round inside of the vehicle which was registered to Diana Ault.

Officers conducted a residence check of the home of Ault on East 9th Street.

Officers heard a baby crying and entered the home. Officers then found Ault dead on the floor of the residence from an apparent gunshot wound. Her two children were recovered unharmed inside the residence.

“The re-examination of this homicide, alongside our partners, demonstrates law enforcement’s long memory and relentless persistence in obtaining justice for victims and their families,” FBI Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Charles Dayoub said. “With the passage of time and advances in technology, we are hopeful that a complete reexamination of this case will bring new details to light to advance this cold case investigation forward.”

Ault’s two children were under the age of 5 at the time of their mother’s death.

Anyone can submit a tip by calling the FBI’s toll-free line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit online attips.fbi.gov.