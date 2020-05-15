FBI says Raymore man who plotted to bomb local hospital ultimately died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

BELTON, Mo. – A medical examiner has determined that while FBI agents did shoot 36-year-old Timothy Wilson, the Raymore man who plotted to bomb a local hospital, he ultimately died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the FBI said Friday in a news release.

Wilson’s life came to an end March 24, 2020 inside the gated enclosure of a self-storage lot on Wilbur Parrish Circle in Belton.

Shots were fired when agents tried to arrest Wilson, who was armed at the time, the FBI said. He later died at a local hospital.

The FBI said Frontier Forensics Midwest Morgue of Kansas City, Kansas under the authority of the Cass County Coroner’s Office performed the autopsy on Wilson, and determined that the gunshot that took his life was self-inflicted.

“Wilson sustained gunshot wounds from the FBI on scene to his upper and lower extremities, however none of these injuries were determined to be fatal,” the FBI said in the news release.

According to news reports, the FBI is believed to have been tracking Wilson since September as Wilson debated several targets, including a predominately black high school, a mosque and a synagogue.

The FBI said Wilson was a violent extremist motivated by racial, religious and anti-government views.

Related: FBI had been tracking Raymore man for months before he plotted to bomb local hospital

The FBI said after the coronavirus hit, Wilson shifted his focus to an area hospital that was treating many patients.