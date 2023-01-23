KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is looking for two men who robbed a Waldo bank branch Monday morning.

Agents said the men walked into Bank Midwest near 79th and Ward Parkway around 11:45 a.m.

According to the FBI, one of the men wore a ski mask and a brown onesie. The other man also used a face covering to hide his identity, and wore a black jacket and pants.

Agents said the suspects pulled gun and demanded cash. The men took off in a white Kia four-door car with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the bank robbery.

The FBI is investigating and asks witnesses, or anyone with information about the robbery, to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.