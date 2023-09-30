PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — The FBI is searching for an inmate who escaped the Phelps County Jail at approximately 11:09 a.m. on Saturday.

Inmates Jonathan O’Dell and Steven Scott escaped by comprising the structural integrity of the cell and exiting the building.

Shortly after, Scott turned himself in.

O’Dell is facing federal charges. According to a federal indictment, O’Dell allegedly planned to travel to Texas to shoot at illegal immigrants crossing the United States-Mexico border.

The indictment also stated he planned to murder officers and employees of the U.S. border patrol who would attempt to stop them.

He is a white male, 33 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 lbs. with brown hair, blue eyes and a full beard at the time of his booking. He may have shaved his beard to disguise his identity.

O’Dell was last seen wearing a maroon-colored shirt with the Phelps County logo and brown slacks with a tan stripe.

He is considered extremely dangerous and is being held for numerous weapons charges. He is known to have associates in and around central Missouri, specifically the Warsaw, Columbia and Springfield areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the FBI immediately. FBI Kansas City can be contacted at 816-512-8200, or you can contact FBI St. Louis at 816-512-8200.