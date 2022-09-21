KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is looking for a suspect who robbed a Bank of America in Kansas City on Wednesday morning.

According to police at about 11 a.m., the man indicated he had a weapon, but did not show one. He then fled southwest on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his late 30s or 40s wearing a blue T-shirt, black shorts, with short hair and stubble on his face.

Police said he had blue cloth on his left hand.

No injuries were reported from the scene.

