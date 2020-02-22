FBI searching for suspects in Raytown bank robbery

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking for help finding two suspects who they said robbed a bank near the intersection of E Gregory Boulevard and Blue Parkway Saturday morning.

At 10 a.m. on Feb. 22, two suspects robbed the First Federal Bank by entering the building and demanding cash, the FBI stated.

Pictures from the bank security cameras show two figures, both described as black males in their mid-20s, wearing ski masks and entering the bank. One suspect stood 5-feet 8-inches tall, and the other stood 5-feet 6-inches.

The FBI has also released a picture of one of the men they believe was involved as well as a picture of their getaway car, a black SUV.

The men did not display a weapon. No one was injured.