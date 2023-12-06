KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for three federal fugitives, and Kansas City-area residents will now see their faces on billboards across the metro.

Zamewick “Buck” McCray, Devion “Rooster” Miles and Jermon “Crowe” McCray were among 15 people indicted in September in a $7.9 million drug conspiracy.

All three were charged with distribution of fentanyl and were last seen in Kansas City. They also have strong ties to the Chicago area.

Zamewick McCray, 31, is described as a 5-foot-7 Black man, weighing 130 pounds. Jermon McCray is described as a 29-year-old Black man, approximately 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds. Miles is a 28-year-old Black man, weighing 130 pounds and 5-foot-7.

Digital billboards across the KC area will now display wanted signs of the three men. They’ll be located at I-70 and State Line, I-435 near 23rd Street, I-35 near Chouteau Trafficway, and I-435 near Eastwood Trafficway.

Zamewick McCary billboard (photo via FBI)

Devion Miles billboard (photo via FBI)

Jermon McCary billboard (photo via FBI

The FBI said they should be considered armed and dangerous, and members of the public should not confront them. Call law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or report a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.