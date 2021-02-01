FBI seeking to identify woman suspected in Claycomo bank robbery

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — A woman is suspected of robbing a bank in the Northland, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking for public help to track her down.

Central Bank, located on U.S. Highway 69, reported a robbery at 11:25 a.m. on Feb. 1, according to the FBI. The suspect went up to the teller, gave a demand note, and showed a gun.

Soon after, the suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured.

Witnesses described the suspect as a woman in her 30s. She stood between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, weighing between 130 and 150 pounds. The woman had brown hair, wore a black mask and a black coat.

Surveillance footage also shows the woman carrying a brown and tan purse.

The FBI asks anyone with information to contact local law enforcement, the FBI at 816-512-8200 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).