FBI seeking to identify woman suspected in Claycomo bank robbery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Picture of Claycomo bank suspect

Picture courtesy of the FBI.

Countdown to the Big Game! #RUNITBACK
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

CLAYCOMO, Mo. — A woman is suspected of robbing a bank in the Northland, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking for public help to track her down.

Central Bank, located on U.S. Highway 69, reported a robbery at 11:25 a.m. on Feb. 1, according to the FBI. The suspect went up to the teller, gave a demand note, and showed a gun.

Soon after, the suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured.

Witnesses described the suspect as a woman in her 30s. She stood between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, weighing between 130 and 150 pounds. The woman had brown hair, wore a black mask and a black coat.

Surveillance footage also shows the woman carrying a brown and tan purse.

Picture of Claycomo bank suspect
Picture of Claycomo bank suspect
Picture of Claycomo bank suspect
Picture of Claycomo bank suspect

The FBI asks anyone with information to contact local law enforcement, the FBI at 816-512-8200 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News